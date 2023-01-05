Should OEMs be working with or against Big Tech?

From built-in infotainment systems to fully autonomous vehicles (AVs), Big Tech’s influence in developing the connected car is growing. The automotive space is undergoing a digital transformation, and Big Tech companies are well positioned to help the industry navigate the technological changes ahead.

Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple have collectively acquired or invested in 13 autonomous driving and four connected vehicle tech companies since 2017, according to a recent report by market intelligence analysts CB Insights. This amounts to more than 40% of all automotive investment activity. The same report revealed that while Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are focused on partnerships with automakers to deploy their technology, Apple is looking to develop cars, with ambitions to build an electric, self-driving car from the ground up.

As momentum behind AVs accelerates, the big question becomes whether automakers should be working in partnership with Big Tech or against it? Ericsson’s Connected Vehicles Head of Portfolio and Business Development Magnus Gunnarsson shares his view on this issue and how Ericsson is facilitating the ongoing connected car race.