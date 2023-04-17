SUVs uniquely positioned to realise a new mobility vision

The ever-popular electric SUV’s spacious design makes it ideal for exploring the possibilities of in-cabin technology. By Will Girling

On February 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) noted that SUVs constituted more than half of all electric vehicle (EV) sales globally. Their popularity is not expected to wane—by 2030, the electric SUV market’s value is forecast to grow more than 600%, from US$35.6bn in 2020 to US$252.7bn, according to Allied Market Research.

From the Ford Mustang Mach-E to the Tesla Model Y and the BMW iX, SUVs have been at the forefront of electrification’s first phase. The increased size and removal of the engine create a more spacious and comfortable cabin, enhanced infotainment features facilitate a more distinct and premium customer experience, and a larger footprint enables OEMs to incorporate more battery space and boost the vehicle’s range. This subsequently makes SUVs both a desirable and practical choice for consumers switching from gasoline-powered cars.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here