Electric truck architecture enters new design frontier

Global electric truck sales are predicted to grow from 86,799 units in 2022 to 1,154,996 units by 2030—a CAGR of 38%, according to P&S Intelligence. China has the largest growing electric truck industry due to government support, municipal air quality mandates and national sales targets incentivising alternative powertrains. Meanwhile, the US trucking industry is adding electric trucks to its mix to meet both the increase in demand for freight transportation and CO2 emission regulations, supported by the Inflation Reduction Act. Research and Markets predicts the US electric truck market will be worth US$15bn in 2030, a CAGR of 54%.