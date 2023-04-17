Digital tools enable new interpretation of luxury experience

Yanfeng offers a deep dive on its latest eXperience in Motion concept. By Megan Lampinen

The experience of driving and riding in a car is evolving rapidly in the wake of technological developments, and the luxury segment is paving the way. With a generous budget to play with, designers are exploring a range of new interpretations of the user experience within a luxury vehicle.

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors has been at the forefront of automotive interior innovations. Every year since 2015, it has presented a vision of future mobility with its concept cars, which have born the eXperience in Motion (XiM) badge since 2016. The latest concept, the XiM23, was inspired by the company’s Luxury Research Study released in late 2022. “We spent a lot of time researching broader mobility to understand what’s coming at us, both as a company and an industry,” says Tim Shih, Vice President of Design and User Experience for Yanfeng Technology (YFT). “The XiM show car serves as a hypothesis. This becomes a good way for us to have a conversation with customers and then a broader audience.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here