The internal combustion engine (ICE) has powered commercial vehicles for more than a century, and fleets can rely on a well-established fuelling network and trained technicians wherever they operate. Diesel has long been the fuel of choice, but has come under fire recently in the push for lower emissions.

While battery electric and fuel cell alternatives are grabbing headlines, some players are still pouring investment into cleaner ICEs, but which technologies offer the biggest bang for their buck? And when is it time to pull away from ICE and start allocating resources towards a zero-emission alternative? Against the current backdrop of hefty investment demands, nobody can afford to get their powertrain strategy wrong.

In this report:

‘Special report: Commercial vehicle ICE innovation’ presents insight from: