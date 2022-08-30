The internal combustion engine (ICE) has powered commercial vehicles for more than a century, and fleets can rely on a well-established fuelling network and trained technicians wherever they operate. Diesel has long been the fuel of choice, but has come under fire recently in the push for lower emissions.
While battery electric and fuel cell alternatives are grabbing headlines, some players are still pouring investment into cleaner ICEs, but which technologies offer the biggest bang for their buck? And when is it time to pull away from ICE and start allocating resources towards a zero-emission alternative? Against the current backdrop of hefty investment demands, nobody can afford to get their powertrain strategy wrong.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- What is the cost of cleaning up commercial vehicle diesels?
- ICE vs EV: truck emissions must look at broader fleet impact
- Is hydrogen ICE the logical successor to diesel?
- Biomethane is fuelling an energy revolution
- Where next for CV ICE innovation?
- Transitioning from commercial ICE could take over 20 years
- Is cylinder deactivation the key to cleaner trucks?
‘Special report: Commercial vehicle ICE innovation’ presents insight from:
- ACT Research
- Bennamann
- Brunel University London
- Diesel Technology Forum
- International Council on Clean Transportation
- Jacobs Vehicle Systems
- McKinsey
