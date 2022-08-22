Is hydrogen ICE the logical successor to diesel?

Does the internal combustion engine (ICE) still have a future? For light passenger cars, the record-high gasoline prices, government emission reduction targets, and growing feasibility of electric vehicles (EVs) for the average consumer all put this in doubt.

However, when considering commercial vehicles, a different trajectory emerges. Upon examination, E.ON concluded that battery-powered trucks are only practical for short journeys carrying up to 18 tonnes, with diesel ICE remaining the best option for long-distance loads between 18 and 40 tonnes. While the energy company didn’t rule out that heavy EVs could soon become highly competitive, it cited the potential of cleaner, alternative fuels as a way for ICE to remain dominant. Among those showing the most promise is hydrogen.