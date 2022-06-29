Electrification could mean the end of ICE by 2035

Approximately US$546bn is set to be invested in electric vehicles (EVs) and battery tech between 2022 and 2026. Despite representing almost double the amount for the period 2020/24, Mark Wakefield, Global Co-Leader of Automotive and Industrial Practice at global consulting firm AlixPartners, has reviewed industry optimism that supply constraints of semiconductors might be resolved by 2023. Unfortunately, his own view is that this goal cannot be met: “We don’t see supply being above demand until 2024. It’s getting better, but it’s not going to be gone.”
