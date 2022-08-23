Where next for CV ICE innovation?

The global commercial vehicles market was worth estimated at US$1,274bn in 2021 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to Grand View Research. Not only is the market growing bigger, but it’s also growing cleaner.

In an effort to reduce air pollutants, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposed the implementation of the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) vehicles rule to take effect from 2021 to 2026 across the US. The regulation sets corporate average fuel economy standards and greenhouse gas emissions for commercial vehicles.

It’s important to consider that commercial vehicles are businesses; therefore, saving energy efficiency is essential for the future of fleets—particularly as a majority still operate using diesel. "Saving energy is a business investment. Improved fuel economy means something to a fleet owner, which might not apply to an average consumer driving their car," says Ann Rundle, Vice President of Electrification and Autonomy at ACT Research. ACT has collected production data for Classes 5-8 commercial vehicles since 1986. "Activities are being developed to improve internal combustion engines (ICE)—not just on the fuel economy side but also on tailpipe emissions."