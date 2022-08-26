Is cylinder deactivation the key to cleaner trucks?

Commercial vehicles use much larger diesel internal combustion engines (ICEs) than cars. Whereas diesel passenger vehicles can achieve a fuel consumption of 50 miles per gallon (mpg), commercial vehicles are far less economical. A study by the UK’s Department of Transport discovered that the average mpg of an articulated lorry weighing 33 tonnes was just 7.9mpg. There are numerous angles from which to tackle efficiency improvements, and automakers are developing new ways to ensure greater ICE sustainability.