New EPA standards will test US readiness for EVs 

The transition towards decarbonised road transport is gathering momentum in the US. On 20 March 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rolled out its latest slate of pollution standards for passenger vehicles, light trucks, and medium-duty vehicles for model years 2027 through 2032. The stated goal of the standards is to improve air quality in urban centres and catalyse the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

The EPA claims these new regulations will prevent seven billion tons of CO2 emissions. For light-duty vehicles, it will enforce an industry-wide average of 85g of CO2 per mile travelled (a 50% reduction on the existing standards for 2023-2026), as well as 274g per mile for medium-duty vehicles (a 44% reduction). It also targets a 95% reduction on fine particulate matter emitted by tailpipes, such as nitrogen oxides.