Brindley Group launches partnership with Omoda and Jaecoo

Brindley Group is very excited to announce their new partnership with Chinese manufacturers Omoda and Jaecoo, bringing new models to the UK.

The brands, which are subsidiaries of Chery, will offer a range of electric and petrol models complete with value pricing and great technology and equipment as standard. Focusing on urban crossover SUVs, the Omoda and Jaecoo brands will bring cutting-edge design with an eco-conscious approach – without compromising on quality or safety.

Launching in the UK this spring, the brands are set to introduce a sophisticated driving experience that is also affordable. Presenting the petrol Omoda 5 and plug-in hybrid Jaecoo 7, both models boast advanced technology, innovative design and a futuristic silhouette.

The Omoda 5 is a mid-size SUV, similar to the likes of the Hyundai Kona or Nissan Qashqai, with design cues taken from a number of popular models such as the Tesla and Nissan Ariya. Omoda will have electric and petrol variants of the 5 available from launch, including the Omoda 5 EV with a 61kWh battery and a range up to 273 miles. Charging time may be as little as 28 minutes for a charge of up to 30-80%.

UK customers can expect a 7-year warranty with the new Omoda 5, and an 8-year battery warranty. The expected starting price for the Omoda 5 will be in the region of £25,000, with the electric version likely to cost around £5,000 more. This makes it one of the most affordable cars in its segment.

The brand has aggressive ambitions that will see it launch multiple models in the coming years, as well as expanding its network of dealerships across the UK.

The Jaecoo 7 on the other hand is a much more premium offering, aiming to rival Mercedes and BMW and launching as a plug-in hybrid. Pitted as an off-road brand, Jaecoo brings exceptional four-wheel-drive performance and forward-thinking intelligent tech.

Brindley Group’s Chairman, Che Watson says, “We’re incredibly proud and excited to be introducing our partnerships with innovative brands like Omoda and Jaecoo. This is a great demonstration of our commitment to making sustainable vehicles more accessible for our customers. We’re looking forward to the road ahead as we continue to work with these new manufacturers.”

SOURCE: Brindley Group