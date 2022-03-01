EV makers are scouting for batteries that charge faster, drive further and last longer. Batteries must also become cheaper and better available to push EVs deeper into the mass market—and perhaps into new niches. This Automotive World report investigates the materials and manufacturing techniques that could take things to the next level.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- EV battery production has room for improvement
- Cyclical supply chains are the future for EV battery recycling
- New electrodes could optimise the battery-making process
- Time for a rain check on solid-state EVs?
- What makes the best EV batteries?
- Automotive looks for new battery material combinations
- Britishvolt touts ‘responsible’ battery manufacturing
'Special report: Building better electric vehicle batteries’ presents insight from:
- Addionics
- Allison Transmission
- American Battery Technology Company
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Britishvolt
- Gartner
- Solid Power
- StoreDot
- SVOLT
- University of Michigan
- Veolia
- WMG, University of Warwick
