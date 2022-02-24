Automotive looks for new battery material combinations

Electric vehicle (EV) battery technology has advanced considerably over the last decade. The Nissan Leaf, for instance, originally came with a driving range of around 70 miles. Today’s second-generation Leaf can drive more than 200 miles on a single charge. These gains have been made by refining EV battery chemistries and designs. However, with many consumers still plagued by range anxiety, work must continue to push EV battery capacity and lifespan even further.