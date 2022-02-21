EV battery production has room for improvement

The automotive industry is on the hunt for electric vehicle (EV) batteries that can charge faster, go further and last longer. It also aims to achieve all these things at a lower overall cost, not to mention at higher volumes to satisfy growing demand for plug-in vehicles. It goes without saying that addressing all these factors at once comes with significant challenges.

Some approaches are in their infancy, but there are new manufacturing techniques, integration approaches and material combinations that could prove pivotal. Martin Dowson, Chief Engineer, Head of Battery Systems Engineering and Research at WMG, University of Warwick, and a member of Faraday Institution research community, sat down with Automotive World to discuss how the next generation of EV batteries might take shape.