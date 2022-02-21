EV battery production has room for improvement

Factories must become more energy efficient, while new cell-to-chassis architectures will bring performance and cost benefits to the table. By Freddie Holmes

The automotive industry is on the hunt for electric vehicle (EV) batteries that can charge faster, go further and last longer. It also aims to achieve all these things at a lower overall cost, not to mention at higher volumes to satisfy growing demand for plug-in vehicles. It goes without saying that addressing all these factors at once comes with significant challenges.

Some approaches are in their infancy, but there are new manufacturing techniques, integration approaches and material combinations that could prove pivotal. Martin Dowson, Chief Engineer, Head of Battery Systems Engineering and Research at WMG, University of Warwick, and a member of Faraday Institution research community, sat down with Automotive World to discuss how the next generation of EV batteries might take shape.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here