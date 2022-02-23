What makes the best EV batteries?

The best electric vehicle (EV) batteries strike a balance between what consumers require and what manufacturers can offer. Compromise is key and central to the complex calculation manufacturers make in estimating what a battery needs to offer. Many factors affect this, from the type of vehicle it’s used in to the vehicles’ real-world application. Toby Schulz, Allison Transmission’s Director of Electrification and Systems IRD, suggests that the best EV batteries are able to “balance energy density, longevity of life and performance capacity over time.”

With development accelerating, battery optimums will quickly change as consumer estimations of the best balance between speed, range and capacity evolve. These advancements will also provide an opportunity for the EV industry to change cultural attitudes around driving, durability, and accessibility. Examining where current successes in the industry lie may help anticipate where future challenges could be and ultimately, what the horizon looks like for the battery industry.