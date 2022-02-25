Britishvolt touts ‘responsible’ battery manufacturing

In the early days of electric vehicles (EVs), automakers struggled to get cars off the forecourt. Demand remained low for years until better performance and greater model variety tempted early adopters. And as regulations tighten further, interest in EVs is at an all-time high. This is great news on paper, but the surge has coincided with a shortage of vital components and EV orders are now facing extensive delays. Once an unwanted product, consumers are now struggling to get their hands on EVs.

The need for increased battery-making capacity became obvious some time ago, and attracted new entrants into the space across Europe and the US in particular. And as these new companies look to scale, a key focus is being placed on sustainability. The idea is to reduce the carbon footprint of EV batteries—a topic often raised in objection to a wholesale shift to plug-in vehicles. It is a valid argument: an EV may have zero tailpipe emissions, but the mining of raw materials and production of large battery packs mean the well-to-wheel lifecycle is still considerable.

Carbon-free batteries

Britishvolt is one such player to tout its green credentials. Having started