New electrodes could optimise the battery-making process

Electric vehicles (EVs) may be at a relatively nascent stage, but battery making is far from new. Major manufacturers have been pumping out lithium-ion packs for decades, servicing growth not only in consumer electronics but also various other markets that have brought in battery-powered products. What is new is that EV batteries are much larger and resource-intensive than virtually any other application, and so producing them at scale presents new challenges.

Companies across the industry have emerged to try to make the process more efficient, be it the use of innovative new materials or game-changing manufacturing techniques. One new player, however, says it is leveraging existing processes to find new realms of mass production. Founded in 2018, Addionics was born out of academic research at Imperial College London, UK. Originally investigating the cause of battery fires involving the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, the team turned its attention toward developing new battery electrodes for a range of applications, including EVs.

The company has focussed on redesigning battery architecture, replacing the electrode’s traditional 2D layered structure with an integrated 3D structure. Moshiel Biton, Chief Executive and