New electrodes could optimise the battery-making process

A novel take on a scalable fabrication process promises to slash the manufacturing costs of energy-dense electrodes, writes Freddie Holmes

Electric vehicles (EVs) may be at a relatively nascent stage, but battery making is far from new. Major manufacturers have been pumping out lithium-ion packs for decades, servicing growth not only in consumer electronics but also various other markets that have brought in battery-powered products. What is new is that EV batteries are much larger and resource-intensive than virtually any other application, and so producing them at scale presents new challenges.

Companies across the industry have emerged to try to make the process more efficient, be it the use of innovative new materials or game-changing manufacturing techniques. One new player, however, says it is leveraging existing processes to find new realms of mass production. Founded in 2018, Addionics was born out of academic research at Imperial College London, UK. Originally investigating the cause of battery fires involving the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, the team turned its attention toward developing new battery electrodes for a range of applications, including EVs.

Addionics says its active electrode materials can improve all key characteristics for an EV

The company has focussed on redesigning battery architecture, replacing the electrode’s traditional 2D layered structure with an integrated 3D structure. Moshiel Biton, Chief Executive and

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here