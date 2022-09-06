Automated driving technology is changing the rules for vehicle motion control, spurring a fresh look at how to ensure a smooth and safe ride. Customers and regulators need to be confident that autonomous vehicles—from shuttles and robotaxis to heavy trucks and buses—can drive as safely and comfortably as a human. But comfort is subjective and overly cautious driving is annoying. What is the key to a successful driverless motion control strategy?
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Robotaxi driving dynamics need a human touch
- Who will create the world’s first autonomous bus service?
- Driving in hazardous weather won’t be AVs’ biggest challenge
- AV motion control should be determined by people, not data
- Subjective attribute engineering vital to ADAS and autonomous development
- Better AV performance in the last 50-feet is crucial
‘Special report: Autonomous vehicle motion control’ presents insight from:
- Fusion Processing
- Horiba Mira
- Motional
- PreAct Technologies
- rFpro
- Sensible
