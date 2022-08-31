Driving in hazardous weather won’t be AVs’ biggest challenge

According to online database StartUs Insights, the top five global innovation hubs for autonomous vehicles (AVs) are Silicon Valley, London, New York City, Tel Aviv, and Los Angeles. Between them, they house almost 350 start-ups and contribute 33% of the AV sector’s development.

All five have significant and recognised track records within the broader tech industry, but they also share another similarity: generally clement weather and temperatures that rarely drop below -10 degrees Celsius. While AVs tested in these areas will doubtlessly encounter variations of temperature and moisture, it is unlikely that the logistics of navigating constantly hazardous terrain will be a factor.