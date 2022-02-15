ADAS and automated driving development

Autonomous vehicles are closer than ever to commercialisation but remain some way off for now. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how testing and development best practices are steering the industry; how cheaper, more capable sensors are flooding the market; and how approaches differ between robotaxis, shuttles and driverless big rigs.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Democratised technology has catalysed autonomous driving efforts
- Road ready: autonomous vehicles are going public
- What’s the next step for autonomous vehicle sensors?
- Tighter partnerships create autonomous vehicle wins
- A common language and best practice key to AV development success
- HD maps can ground ADAS and AV driving platforms
- Autonomous trucks need a unique set of skills
'Special report: ADAS and automate driving development’ presents insight from:
- ABI Research
- Aeva
- Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium (AVSC)
- California DMV
- Embark
- FLIR
- Kodiak
- Motional
- Roland Berger
- Traton
- Uhnder
- Velodyne
- Volvo Trucks
- Western Digital
- ZF
- Zoox
