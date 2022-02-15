ADAS and automated driving development

This Automotive World report investigates the key trends and challenges facing autonomous driving development teams

Special report: ADAS and automate driving development

Autonomous vehicles are closer than ever to commercialisation but remain some way off for now. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how testing and development best practices are steering the industry; how cheaper, more capable sensors are flooding the market; and how approaches differ between robotaxis, shuttles and driverless big rigs.

In this report:

'Special report: ADAS and automate driving development’ presents insight from:

  • ABI Research
  • Aeva
  • Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium (AVSC)
  • California DMV
  • Embark
  • FLIR
  • Kodiak
  • Motional
  • Roland Berger
  • Traton
  • Uhnder
  • Velodyne
  • Volvo Trucks
  • Western Digital
  • ZF
  • Zoox

