What’s the next step for autonomous vehicle sensors?

In creating assisted and autonomous driving platforms the automotive industry was forced to invest in and develop an array of technologies, with the sensing segment an area of particular interest. A lack of familiarity with technologies such as LiDAR initially posed a huge problem for automakers and developers, but also presented an opportunity for smaller players to make a name for themselves. Companies such as Velodyne and Luminar, for instance, have grown from relative unknowns to achieving multi-million-dollar valuations by tying in high profile OEM deals and sufficiently outpacing the competition.