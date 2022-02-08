HD maps can ground ADAS and AV driving platforms

Contextual and spatial awareness are crucial traits for helping drivers safely navigate roads by making split-second decisions based on the environment around them. For humans, these characteristics come as second nature, but building these mechanisms into automated driving platforms is a huge task.

Foundations

Enabling autonomous driving requires a catalogue of hardware and software products, but one of the core methods of mimicking a human-like driving experience in assisted and automated driving platforms is ensuring that the vehicle knows exactly where it is.