Tighter partnerships create autonomous vehicle wins

The need to collaborate has become well known among players in the autonomous driving space. What is changing is that partnerships are now becoming more focussed, with defined goals and roadmaps for deployment.

In the early days of autonomous driving, various companies announced they were joining forces to explore new possibilities. The nature of these deals was unclear, and at face value, appeared to be little more than PR stunts as interest around autonomous vehicles (AVs) heated up. Today, handshake agreements are turning into inked contracts with an eye toward launching AVs at scale in the near future.

Strength in numbers

In October 2018, Honda, General Motors and Cruise announced a new relationship through which they would work on shared, self-driving electric vehicles. A company