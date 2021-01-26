Efforts to put 5G networks into practice are underway across the automotive industry.
Automotive World’s latest special report explores the use cases being considered, and shines a spotlight on Barcelona’s early advances in field testing. Our writers also investigate how a lack of agreement on standardisation could slow progress, and why 5G will make the smart factory a reality.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Safety first: why 5G will bring far more than convenience to future vehicles
- 5G enthusiasm high among automakers, but DSRC divide remains
- Data crowdsourcing can maximise connected car safety
- Ubiquity needed to realise 5G’s benefits
- 5G could open up high-end gaming for passengers, and eventually drivers
- Hurdles remain in maximising 5G’s manufacturing potential
- Edge computing and 5G central to Barcelona’s connected car plan
‘Special report: 5G connectivity in automotive‘ presents insight from:
- Accenture
- Audi
- BMW
- Bosch
- Capgemini
- Continental
- Ford
- Harman
- Idemia
- Qualcomm
- Tata Communications
- Telefonica
- TM Forum
- Vodafone
…
