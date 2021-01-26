5G connectivity in automotive

This Automotive World report explores what 5G means for future vehicle platforms, and how interested parties stand to benefit

   January 26, 2021
Special report: 5G connectivity in automotive

Efforts to put 5G networks into practice are underway across the automotive industry.

Automotive World’s latest special report explores the use cases being considered, and shines a spotlight on Barcelona’s early advances in field testing. Our writers also investigate how a lack of agreement on standardisation could slow progress, and why 5G will make the smart factory a reality.

In this report:

Special report: 5G connectivity in automotive‘ presents insight from:

  • Accenture
  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Bosch
  • Capgemini
  • Continental
  • Ford
  • Harman
  • Idemia
  • Qualcomm
  • Tata Communications
  • Telefonica
  • TM Forum
  • Vodafone

Close
Close