5G could open up high-end gaming for passengers, and eventually drivers

Improved bandwidth and connection speeds will bring high fidelity entertainment to the car, including cloud-gaming, a highly attractive offer for the AV age. By Xavier Boucherat

   January 20, 2021

5G may have revolutionary potential within automotive, particularly when it comes to putting autonomous vehicles (AV) on the road, but much of what makes it such a game-changer will take place behind the scenes: for example, the ability of vehicles and smart infrastructure to quickly share vast amounts of safety-critical data. On the consumer-facing side, attention will likely turn to how new-generation cellular technology can improve the in-vehicle experience, and in particular how it might be leveraged to deliver the all-important ‘Experiences Per Mile’….

