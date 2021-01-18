5G enthusiasm high among automakers, but DSRC divide remains

Whilst a mainstream deployment remains some years out, it is fair to say that 5G is here. In the EU, commercial rollouts have gone ahead in 17 markets, including Germany, Italy and Spain. The UK, which has now completed its exit from the bloc, has also brought the network online, with operator EE claiming it now covers 112 towns and cities across the country. In the US, carriers including AT&T have brought the network’s improved speed and bandwidth to over 100 cities. China boasts the world’s largest 5G network and the most users: by May 2020, almost 70% of 5G subscribers globally were based in the country….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference