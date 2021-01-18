5G enthusiasm high among automakers, but DSRC divide remains

Whilst a mainstream deployment remains some years out, it is fair to say that 5G is here. In the EU, commercial rollouts have gone ahead in 17 markets, including Germany, Italy and Spain. The UK, which has now completed its exit from the bloc, has also brought the network online, with operator EE claiming it now covers 112 towns and cities across the country. In the US, carriers including AT&T have brought the network’s improved speed and bandwidth to over 100 cities. China boasts the world’s largest 5G network and the most users: by May 2020, almost 70% of 5G subscribers globally were based in the country….