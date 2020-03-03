Automotive World’s special report on the automotive industry’s electric vehicle (EV) battery chemistry preferences considers the dominance of lithium-ion (Li-ion) and the potential for a viable alternative.
Battery chemistry has a direct impact on EV range, charging speed, thermal management and degradation. Li-ion may currently be the default EV battery chemistry, but it has limitations and a viable alternative would be universally welcomed.
Hype is growing around next-generation battery technologies such as solid-state (SSB) and lithium-sulphur, but the investments already made in Li-ion technology, coupled with production capacity yet to come online and the length of vehicle lifecycles raises questions over how quickly any viable alternatives can be brought to market.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Riding the waves: EV battery materials of the future
- EV battery tech to see evolution, not revolution
- Despite new battery tech hype, lithium-ion dominance will continue
- Could this be the decade of the solid-state electric vehicle battery?
- Lead-acid batteries key for electrified powertrains
- EV battery leaders look for partners, expansion and the next technology step
- Automakers prepare for the age of the battery electric vehicle
‘Special report: Which battery tech will power the electric vehicles of the future?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Aakash Arora and Nathan Niese at Boston Consulting Group, and presents insight from a range of leading stakeholders, including:
- BMW
- Consortium for Battery Innovation
- IDTechEX
- LG Chem
- ProLogium
- Proterra
- Ricardo
- The Faraday Institution
- Vantage Power
- Wood Mackenzie
