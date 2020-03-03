Automotive World’s special report on the automotive industry’s electric vehicle (EV) battery chemistry preferences considers the dominance of lithium-ion (Li-ion) and the potential for a viable alternative.

Battery chemistry has a direct impact on EV range, charging speed, thermal management and degradation. Li-ion may currently be the default EV battery chemistry, but it has limitations and a viable alternative would be universally welcomed.

Hype is growing around next-generation battery technologies such as solid-state (SSB) and lithium-sulphur, but the investments already made in Li-ion technology, coupled with production capacity yet to come online and the length of vehicle lifecycles raises questions over how quickly any viable alternatives can be brought to market.

In this report:

‘Special report: Which battery tech will power the electric vehicles of the future?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Aakash Arora and Nathan Niese at Boston Consulting Group, and presents insight from a range of leading stakeholders, including:

BMW

Consortium for Battery Innovation

IDTechEX

LG Chem

ProLogium

Proterra

Ricardo

The Faraday Institution

Vantage Power

Wood Mackenzie

…