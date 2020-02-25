Despite new battery tech hype, lithium-ion dominance will continue

Gartner’s ‘Hype Cycle for Automotive Electronics 2019’ features no less than four future battery technologies making their way up to the ‘peak of inflated expectations’, the hypothetical point at which hype around a technology reaches fever pitch before reality sets in, and the journey down the ‘trough of disillusionment’ begins, after which a technology ascends the ‘slope of enlightenment’ towards commercially viable uses, or withers on the vine….