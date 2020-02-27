Lead-acid batteries key for electrified powertrains

Lithium-ion may hog the spotlight when it comes to powertrain electrification, but the role of the lead-acid battery has been somewhat overlooked. In a hybrid vehicle, that diminutive battery enables the frequent stop-start process that helps minimise tailpipe emissions. In a full battery electric vehicle (BEV), it facilitates the operation of vital power electronics for comfort, safety and entertainment features. In fact, it can be found in virtually all road-going vehicles, and accounts for more than 70% of the world’s rechargeable battery energy storage, including vehicles and stationary back-up systems….