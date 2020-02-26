Could this be the decade of the solid-state electric vehicle battery?

Should it enjoy a similar development curve to lithium-ion, solid-state batteries could shift from niche to mainstream technology this decade. By Jack Hunsley

   February 26, 2020

Just as how the beating heart of traditional and most contemporary vehicles is the internal combustion engine (ICE), tomorrow’s electric vehicles (EVs) will rely on the power and performance of their batteries….

