Automakers prepare for the age of the battery electric vehicle

A 2019 study from the American Automobile Association (AAA) delivered some mixed conclusions: up to 40 million Americans are considering going electric for their next vehicle, with 16% indicating they were ‘likely’ to make the switch from an internal combustion engine (ICE) car. At the same time, the majority of respondents were sceptical that by 2029, the majority of EVs would be electric. Limited range remains one of the obstacles: 57% said they did not consider electric vehicles (EV) suitable for long-distance driving….