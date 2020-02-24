EV battery tech to see evolution, not revolution

While alternatives are in the works, lithium-ion chemistry looks set to reign for years to come. By Freddie Holmes

   February 24, 2020

As floods of portable devices hit the market, the consumer electronics industry initially led the way in battery innovation. However, the push to commercialise electrified powertrains has made the automotive industry an authority in electrochemistry and battery technology….

