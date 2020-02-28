EV battery leaders look for partners, expansion and the next technology step

Mention electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and most people would immediately think of Asia, with Chinese, Japanese and South Korean companies making up the top ten list of EV battery companies. Over the last decade, players such as Panasonic, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and LG Chem have emerged as key disruptors and leaders in this space. All three are also actively involved with automaker EV programmes.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference