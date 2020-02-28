EV battery leaders look for partners, expansion and the next technology step

As EV popularity increases, the Asian battery giants are eager to gain footholds in other major automotive markets. By Jack Hunsley

   February 28, 2020

Mention electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and most people would immediately think of Asia, with Chinese, Japanese and South Korean companies making up the top ten list of EV battery companies. Over the last decade, players such as Panasonic, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and LG Chem have emerged as key disruptors and leaders in this space. All three are also actively involved with automaker EV programmes.

