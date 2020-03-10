Automotive World’s special report on monetising vehicle connectivity looks at the long-standing question of how and whether automtomakers, suppliers and tech companies can turn connected cars into profit centres.
How to monetise the connected car is a question that has challenged automakers for many years, and the fact that it is still being asked underlines how difficult it is to answer.
With new vehicle sales flattening and growth in the major markets slowing, automakers need to secure new revenue streams. However, BMW’s recent decision to cancel a fee to access Apple CarPlay made it clear: there is no quick and easy way to make money from the connected car.
In the absence of direct fees for services, automakers, suppliers and tech giants need to seek other ways of profiting from connectivity—could the answer lie in the vast quantities of data already generated by the connected car?
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Monetising the connected car: Digital illusion or achievable goal?
- Automakers eye multiple strategies to monetise connected cars
- Collaborate or compete? The supplier’s connected car monetisation dilemma
- Twin prizes of user and location data will drive US$151bn connected car market
- How will connected cars impact the insurance industry?
- Automakers well-placed to monetise connected cars, but cloud partnerships vital
- Can automakers benefit from the ‘credit card on wheels’?
‘Special report: How do you monetise the connected car?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Dr Jan Burgard and Dr Simon Chanias of Berylls Strategy Advisors, and presents insight from a range of leading stakeholders, including:
- Accenture
- Allstate Insurance
- Bosch
- Boston Consulting Group
- Connected Vehicle Trade Association
- Harman
- Here Technologies
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- Lux Research
- Metromile
- Otonomo
- ZF
…
