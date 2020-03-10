Automotive World’s special report on monetising vehicle connectivity looks at the long-standing question of how and whether automtomakers, suppliers and tech companies can turn connected cars into profit centres.

How to monetise the connected car is a question that has challenged automakers for many years, and the fact that it is still being asked underlines how difficult it is to answer.

With new vehicle sales flattening and growth in the major markets slowing, automakers need to secure new revenue streams. However, BMW’s recent decision to cancel a fee to access Apple CarPlay made it clear: there is no quick and easy way to make money from the connected car.

In the absence of direct fees for services, automakers, suppliers and tech giants need to seek other ways of profiting from connectivity—could the answer lie in the vast quantities of data already generated by the connected car?

In this report:

‘Special report: How do you monetise the connected car?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Dr Jan Burgard and Dr Simon Chanias of Berylls Strategy Advisors, and presents insight from a range of leading stakeholders, including:

Accenture

Allstate Insurance

Bosch

Boston Consulting Group

Connected Vehicle Trade Association

Harman

Here Technologies

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Lux Research

Metromile

Otonomo

ZF

…