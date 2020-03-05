How will connected cars impact the insurance industry?

Insurance comes down to managing risk, but will embedded vehicle connectivity make a real difference? By Freddie Holmes

   March 5, 2020

Insurers have offered ‘black boxes’ for years in a bid to better understand the driving habits of their customers. Not only can the company’s risk be better managed, but drivers could also slash their insurance premiums. The expectation is that embedded connectivity within the next generation of vehicles will take things to another level….

