Twin prizes of user and location data will drive US$151bn connected car market

Location and user data from the connected car will provide third parties with a world of possibilities, but customers needs to be on board, and security must be baked in. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 2, 2020

The connected car will generate vast amounts of data, driving what could become a €140bn (US$151bn) market, according to PwC. But there are two major types of data which figures across the industry and from far beyond will be paying close attention to: user information, and location data….

Close
Close