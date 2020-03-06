Automakers well-placed to monetise connected cars, but cloud partnerships vital

The incumbent automakers will be the gatekeepers of valuable connected car data, but without software expertise, they cannot compete in this new business model alone. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 6, 2020

New vehicle sales growth continues to flatten, with a slowing global economy putting the brakes on some markets in 2019. Europe proved an exception, with a 1.2% boost on 2018 figures, driven in part by a 21.7% year-on-year increase for December sales. The US saw a mild drop-off of 1.3% against 2018 figures, totalling just over 17 million vehicles. However, the picture in China, which for many automakers has become the most important location, is grim: sales in the world’s largest vehicle market fell to just under 25.8 million units, an 8.2% drop on the 2018 figure and the third annual decline in a row….

