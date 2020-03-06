Automakers well-placed to monetise connected cars, but cloud partnerships vital

New vehicle sales growth continues to flatten, with a slowing global economy putting the brakes on some markets in 2019. Europe proved an exception, with a 1.2% boost on 2018 figures, driven in part by a 21.7% year-on-year increase for December sales. The US saw a mild drop-off of 1.3% against 2018 figures, totalling just over 17 million vehicles. However, the picture in China, which for many automakers has become the most important location, is grim: sales in the world’s largest vehicle market fell to just under 25.8 million units, an 8.2% drop on the 2018 figure and the third annual decline in a row….