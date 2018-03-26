Nissan starts exchange program for Nissan LEAF batteries in Japan

Nissan LEAF owners in Japan will be able to exchange their cars’ old batteries for refabricated ones under a new, fee-based program.

Nissan will offer refabricated batteries for the Nissan LEAF

under a new, fee-based exchange program

Starting in May, owners of the 100% electric Nissan LEAF can turn in their used batteries and, for a fee, receive refabricated ones. Nissan is using the battery-refabrication capabilities of 4R Energy Corp., a company established through a joint venture with Sumitomo Corp., to offer the program.

As demand for electric vehicles grows, the number of used batteries will increase significantly. Nissan hopes that by reclaiming these batteries, it can help lower battery replacement costs and heighten the used-car value of electric vehicles. This will enhance the electric-car ownership experience, which in turn will help promote their use, ultimately contributing to lower CO2 emissions.

Nissan will initially offer 24-kilowatt-hour refabricated batteries for 300,000 yen apiece, with plans to expand the lineup. Exchange costs for brand-new Nissan LEAF batteries are 650,000 yen for 24 kWh; 800,000 yen for 30 kWh; and 820,000 yen for 40 kWh.

Nissan is the industry leader in zero-emission vehicles, having sold more than 300,000 Nissan LEAF electric cars. The company is working to create a sustainable-mobility society through the spread of electric vehicles, the enhancement of electric-vehicle infrastructure and the advancement of renewable energy.

