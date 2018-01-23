All-new Peugeot 5008 takes SUV award in new CCT100 Awards

The all-new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV, which has only just arrived in showrooms following its UK launch this month, has swept aside the established competition in the SUV segment to win the inaugural ‘SUV of the Year’ in the 2018 CCT100 awards, which took place at the Café de Paris in London today. This is the first year that the awards have been held, following the launch of Company Car Today in 2017.

The seven-seat 5008 SUV is set to build on the success of the five-seat 3008 SUV launched at the beginning of 2017, which has already won a string of awards including ‘European Car of the Year 2017’. The 5008 SUV brings the added versatility of seven seats – the five rear seats can be folded flat into the floor to provide up to 2,150-litres of luggage space when needed, while the folding front passenger seat can extend that even further. Other fleet-friendly features include the latest Euro-6 low emission petrol and diesel engines and cutting-edge advanced driver assistance systems, which have helped to reduce insurance premiums for the model compared with the previous 5008. Outstanding design and PEUGEOT’s advanced i-Cockpit® first seen on the 3008 SUV, are among the 5008 SUV’s many other attractions.

“The all-new 5008 proves that SUVs can be stylish as well as practical and cost efficient, and PEUGEOT’s newest model manages all with equal aplomb,” said Company Car Today Editor Paul Barker. “It’s a striking car inside and out, has a broad range of model options and will handle whatever a company car driver wants to throw at it, both for work and play.”

“We know the 5008 SUV has great fleet appeal and to win an inaugural CCT100 award just as the car has gone on sale is a great start for our innovative new SUV”, commented Martin Gurney, PSA Group Fleet Director UK, “The 5008 SUV’s safety features, space and versatility, combined with tax-efficient low emission engines are tailor-made for the fleet sector.”

The inaugural Company Car Today CCT100 awards spotlight the top company car choices and give fleets the best options for their business car operations.

