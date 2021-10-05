Dacia: Drive smart, drive LPG

What if LPG was synonymous with being the automotive Perfect Gas ? It must be said that it is a fuel that features many often unknown qualities: it is environmentally friendly, affordable, and safe. It makes sense given the rise in fuel prices and the ongoing efforts to reduce CO₂

What if LPG was synonymous with being the automotive Perfect Gas ? It must be said that it is a fuel that features many often unknown qualities: it is environmentally friendly, affordable, and safe. It makes sense given the rise in fuel prices and the ongoing efforts to reduce CO₂. But is it easy to ‘run on LPG’? Is it convenient? How do you fill a tank at the station? Damien, Head of Cross-Car Line Services at Dacia, tells us exactly why Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is making so many happy customers out of all those who have chosen Dacia’s ECO-G bi-fuel engine. The conclusion is simple: once you go gas, you’ll never go back!

“Petroleum gas…surely, it’s dangerous and it pollutes!” Not true! In fact, it’s the exact opposite. LPG is misunderstood and sneered at because of it. Its reputation as being dangerous is long outdated and wholly unfounded. LPG as a fuel has been mastered for many decades; it is now safe, reliable, and simple. It has been a joy for those in the know because it is a cheaper fuel that gives greater mileage. Just like diesel? Yes, but it is in fact cheaper to buy, while emitting less CO₂ and fine particulates. Considered a ‘clean’ fuel in many countries, LPG worth reading up about. Thanks to the ECO-G label, Dacia customers can opt for an LPG motor across its entire range. Unlike no other offer on the market, it’s a win-win situation for both the customer and the planet.

“LPG is practical, economical, eco-friendly, and simple. LPG is Dacia through and through! “ Damien, Head of Cross-Car Line Services at Dacia

LPG: A fuel that is with the times

LPG is neither a niche fuel, nor a fad. On the contrary! It has existed as an automotive fuel since 1979 and has since conquered the world. Its biggest fans are Korea, Russia, Thailand, Mexico, and Turkey. In Europe, Poland, Ukraine, and Italy lead the way. Today, 28 million vehicles around the world run on LPG.

Damien adds that, “the uptake of LPG in these countries can be explained either by the presence of abundant natural gas reserves or by an incentive tax measures as it is a ‘clean fuel’ (reduced CO₂ or environmental harm penalties). For example, vehicles running on LPG benefit from the ‘Crit’Air 1’ label in France and the “ECO” label in Spain.”

In other countries, the slower rise of LPG is mainly due to a lack of awareness about its benefits and to the lower density of service stations with LPG pumps.

Dacia’s bold decision to go LPG

The vast majority of cars equipped with the bi-fuel engine were retrofitted with the necessary equipment. In other words, a process requiring specialized retrofitters that operate outside manufacturer networks. But, for the past two years, LPG uptake has been gaining speed. Sales are taking off, driven by higher petrol and diesel pump prices.

As such, the number of petrol/LPG bi-fuel engines as original equipment is on the rise. A daring brand, Dacia has been revolutionizing the automotive world with its unique business model and by focusing on the fundamentals of affordable, contemporary vehicles. Dacia has believed in LPG ever since 2010. It is currently the only brand on the market to offer LPG as an option across its whole ICE range. Yet more proof of its daring edge!

“Dacia has made LPG a more accessible solution by offering it across its whole range – Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Logan, All-New Duster, and All-New Jogger, – via the ECO-G label”, says Damien.

And so, LPG is booming! In France, for example, the market increased fourfold in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 and is 15 times larger than in 2019. The considerable growth is buoyed up primarily by Dacia: in 2020, it represented 78% of new LPG vehicle sales in France. A fantastic performance that says a lot about the ideal match between LPG and the brand’s philosophy!

ECO-G: no-fuss LPG by Dacia

The fact that the tried and tested LPG technology is mounted onto TCE 100 ECO-G engines directly on the production line is a proof of safety and reliability. It boasts the exact same manufacturer warranty duration (3 years / 100,000 kilometres), maintenance cost and schedule, and boot capacity as on a petrol model. The position of the LPG tank has been optimised by placing it where the emergency spare wheel is usually housed.

Given that it now comes as original equipment and has an associated manufacturer’s warranty, many new customers feel more reassured and have embraced the offer. LPG models sales made up 1 in every 5 cars sold by Dacia in 2020. In the first half of 2021, they represented 28% of all sales. A worthy success story, especially given the numerous advantages.

“Dacia customers are very pragmatic: they are looking for a vehicle that is useful in day-to-day life. Thanks to the dual-fuel engine and its two tanks, LPG offers a range of more than 1,000 km which goes high as 1,300 kilometres on the New Dacia Sandero,” explains Damien.

The Dacia ECO-G offer is designed to be:

Practical: luggage compartment capacity remains unchanged despite the second fuel tank. The LPG tank is filled via the same fuel intake as petrol.

Economical: the engine uses around 15% more LPG than petrol, but the average LPG price is 40% cheaper. The purchase price of a Dacia ECO-G quickly pays itself off. Because of the bi-fuel engine, the car has two fuel tanks; the range is therefore greater than 1,000 km between filling up the tanks. For example, when running on LPG, the New Sandero ECO-G has a 1 300 km of range.

Eco-friendly: when running on LPG, Dacia cars emit 10% less CO₂ than petrol while still boasting more torque and engine power.

Simple: the available range for each tank is clearly displayed on the instrument panel. The car automatically switches to petrol fuel should the LPG tank run dry.

With so many arguments to back it up, choosing LPG at Dacia is clearly a smart and eco-friendly choice. A win-win situation for customers and for the planet.

What is LPG?

LPG, or ‘Liquefied Petroleum Gas’, is a mixture of light hydrocarbons, mainly butane (household gas) and propane. It is a wholly non-toxic gas. When burned, it produces almost no particulates and helps reduce NOx emissions, which are known to cause respiratory diseases. A total of 60% of LPG comes from natural gas.

When used as a bi-fuel, the engine operates on both petrol and LPG thanks to two separate tanks. The driver is free to choose whichever fuel they wish. On average, LPG fuel emits 10% less CO₂ than petrol. In Europe, LPG fuel is available in 32 000 service stations; that is 1/4 of the total network.

SOURCE: Dacia