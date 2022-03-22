Citroën provides ‘Power to the People’ with its existing range of nine electrified vehicles

Citroën introduces new brand philosophy in the UK – Power to the People – reaffirming its commitment to making electrification accessible to all

Citroën UK has revealed a new brand philosophy that reaffirms its commitment to making electrified mobility accessible to all. Entitled ‘Power to the People’, the new approach highlights the ever-growing range of electrified Citroën models available to buyers in the UK. The Citroën brand’s current range already consists of nine electrified vehicles, which is set to grow in line with its strategy to offer electrified variants across its entire model range by 2025.

Citroën’s electrified range starts with the Ami Electric quadricycle and runs right through to the large ë-Relay Electric van, ensuring the brand offers affordable electrified vehicles for a wide variety of people and needs. In Citroën’s passenger car line-up, this includes the all-electric ë-C4 Electric, with a range of up to 219 miles (WLTP), as well as the versatile ë-Berlingo Electric and ë-SpaceTourer Electric MPVs (the latter comfortably accommodating up to nine people).

In addition to 100%-electric passenger vehicles, Citroën also offers plug-in hybrid versions of New C5 Aircross and New C5 X – Citroën’s new flagship model. Ideal for fleet and business users, both of these PHEVs combine an efficient 1.6-litre PureTech 180 petrol engine with an 80kW electric motor, which means they can travel up to 34 miles on electric power alone (WLTP).

Eurig Druce, Citroën’s UK Managing Director, said: “Our existing range of nine electrified models already fulfils a diverse range of needs and is proof that electric vehicles are a practical option, whether it’s for the school run or to run your business. Crucially, our products are affordable, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the benefits of driving an electric vehicle. We believe that we offer ‘every kind of electric for all kinds of people’, which is why we’ve introduced our new electrification philosophy – Power to the People!”

Launching imminently in the UK, Ami Electric has a range of up to 45 miles (WLTP) and a top speed of 28 mph. Ami Electric is an exciting and futureproof mobility solution for use in the city.

In 2021, Citroën became one of only a small number of brands able to offer a fully electric variant across its entire LCV range, consisting of the compact New ë-Berlingo Van Electric, mid-size ë-Dispatch Electric and large ë-Relay Electric.

Alongside the core LCV range, Citroën will also offer UK customers the new Ami Cargo Electric. Launching in 2022, Ami Cargo Electric is designed as a ‘last mile’ delivery solution in urban areas, with a payload of up to 140kg and a maximum load capacity of 400-litres.

SOURCE: Citroën