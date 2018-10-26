Holistic life cycle analysis crucial for the future of electrification

The right car for the job, the right battery for that car - assessing a vehicle's full life cycle is essential to understand its environmental impact. By Celeste Dooley

   October 26, 2018

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) produce zero emissions at the point of use. This sounds like an enormous step towards a cleaner environment for the automotive industry. However, a vehicle’s existence does not start or finish on the road, and for this reason, the vehicle’s whole life cycle must be analysed and considered….

Close
Close