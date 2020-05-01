Chinese start-up eyes robotaxi leadership

AutoX Chief Operating Officer Jewel Li speaks to Megan Lampinen about the company's bullish vision for autonomous ride-hailing

   May 1st, 2020

A small Chinese start-up is about to make big waves in the world of robotaxis. AutoX is not a manufacturer of autonomous vehicles (AVs); it makes the technology that allows vehicles to drive autonomously. The company was founded in 2016 by Jianxionx Xiao, known as Professor X, with the aim of democratising autonomy. The few years since have been busy, and developments are gaining pace….

Close
Close