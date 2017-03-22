Rule changes in China could alter NEV landscape

This time last year, vehicle manufacturers were excitedly anticipating the explosion of the world’s electric vehicle (EV) market, after a series of 2015 sales figures from around the world showed spectacular growth in sales. This time round the rhetoric is a little more subdued, after 2016 growth figures that proved a little saner. Yet EV sales are far from fizzling, as China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market shows
…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing