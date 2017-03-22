Rule changes in China could alter NEV landscape

The nature of the Chinese government’s support for costly new energy vehicles is changing, writes Ana Nicholls of the Economist Intelligence Unit

This time last year, vehicle manufacturers were excitedly anticipating the explosion of the world’s electric vehicle (EV) market, after a series of 2015 sales figures from around the world showed spectacular growth in sales. This time round the rhetoric is a little more subdued, after 2016 growth figures that proved a little saner. Yet EV sales are far from fizzling, as China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market shows

…