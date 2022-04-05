For a century, success in the automotive industry has hinged significantly on a company’s mechanical understanding. In 2022, the need for components and vehicles to operate effectively and reliably remains, however, under the hood the value of software development is not only growing but redefining automaker and supplier priorities.

This shift has been brought about by the transition to electrified, connected vehicles and assisted and autonomous driving development. The former has offered the opportunity to rethink a vehicle’s underlying architecture, while the need to keep connected, automated vehicles update to date and well informed of their surroundings has placed software forefront of their development.

This transition, though a huge challenge for automotive’s innately non-software experts, offers significant potential opportunities and lucrative revenue streams. To access these streams, players must move rapidly. Failure to do so could see big names overtaken by plucky start-ups.

In this report:

'Special report: Vehicle software innovation' presents insight from: