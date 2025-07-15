Lucid adds Hands-Free Drive Assist and Hands-Free Lane Change Assist as next step in ADAS / AD roadmap

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, today announced a major update to its DreamDrive® Pro suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to deliver Hands-Free Drive Assist and Hands-Free Lane Change Assist1 to its award-winning lineup of electric vehicles

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, today announced a major update to its DreamDrive® Pro suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to deliver Hands-Free Drive Assist and Hands-Free Lane Change Assist1 to its award-winning lineup of electric vehicles. These and other vehicle enhancements will be available as an over-the-air (OTA) update for Lucid Air owners, scheduled for July 30, and for Lucid Gravity owners later this year.

This marks a significant enhancement to Lucid’s DreamDrive Pro system and another step to advance the company’s technology roadmap overall. Lucid is significantly investing in advancing its ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) offerings as it further builds upon the capabilities of its DreamDrive Pro hardware and its in-house software stack.

The updates to DreamDrive Pro will allow customers to experience easy to use and intuitive hands-free driving and hands-free lane changes (with driver activation of the turn signal stalk) on compatible divided highways.

“The addition of these features to Lucid’s DreamDrive Pro offers a glimpse into the future that Lucid is building with the impressive capabilities of our software-defined vehicles,” said Kai Stepper, Vice President of ADAS and AD at Lucid. “With our in-house software stack, a comprehensive suite of 32 sensors, and regular OTA updates, we have a roadmap to continue to deliver significantly more functionality to our owners in the future.”

DreamDrive Pro is an optional upgrade for Lucid vehicles featuring LiDAR, radar, visible-light cameras, surround-view cameras, and ultrasonic sensors.

SOURCE: Lucid