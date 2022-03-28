Volvo backs Silicon Valley-style software innovation

Many automakers are bringing software expertise and development in-house to implement deeper levels of interconnectivity and personalisation. A growing convergence between software development and hardware design has resulted in software becoming more dependent on hardware and vice versa, making enhanced levels of integration possible.

Patrik Bengtsson is Vice President of Vehicle Software & Electronics at Volvo Cars. He says that the company is seeing significant growth in digital content development from other areas of the automotive industry. He believes that shifts towards enhanced software innovation during vehicle development cycles could accelerate the introduction of more connected, personalised, and autonomous features.