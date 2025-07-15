Mullen announces name change to Bollinger Innovations and consolidation of operations to drive efficiency

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the consolidation of Mullen and Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”) operations

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the consolidation of Mullen and Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”) operations. The Company is also updating its name to Bollinger Innovations and expects to update its NASDAQ ticker symbol prior to Aug. 15, 2025. Since January 2025, the Company has eliminated 155 positions and reduced overall operating expenses by a minimum of $35 million annually.

Consolidation includes moving commercial vehicle operations to Oak Park, Michigan, and merging Mullen and Bollinger sales, marketing and service operations under the unified Bollinger brand. This Company-wide consolidation eliminates redundancy while continuing focus on Class 1, 3 and 4 Commercial vehicle segments.

“After the consolidation, we are laser focused and confident we will drive our products into the market while being fiscally responsible under one unified brand,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors.

“The consolidation of Mullen and Bollinger brands and operations provides the Company with significant savings in marketing, sales, engineering and operational expenses,” said Jonathon New, chief operating officer for Mullen Automotive.

“These essential measures position the Company for growth in a challenging environment while working towards becoming cash flow positive,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique Quad-Bend chassis design protects the 158-kWh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability, maneuverability, and safety in the commercial market. The vehicle has a 185-mile range, 46-foot turning radius and a payload of 7,325 pounds, making it ideal for a variety of urban operations.

SOURCE: Mullen