Tomorrow’s automotive industry must prioritise software

Old and new players must already be well on their way to a software-first design mentality. By Jack Hunsley

All four automotive megatrends are enacting profound change across the industry, but all have one common trait: software is the cornerstone of all new proposed applications and services. Failure to transition away from a mechanically-dominated mindset to one led by software innovation will leave companies stranded in the past and potentially overtaken by emerging rivals.

Though this is well understood, exactly how players will make this transition is unclear. Many hurdles lie in front including a lack of inherent software expertise and talent, as well as the financial and supply crunch still rippling out from the pandemic, the chip shortage and the war in Ukraine. To understand how the automotive industry is beginning to grasp the nuances of vehicle software innovation, Automotive World sat down with Ondrej Burkacky, a Senior Partner at McKinsey.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here