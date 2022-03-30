AI at the epicentre of ADAS and AV software development

Increasing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud data sharing is optimising autonomous vehicle (AV) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) development. Growing trends towards implementing machine learning and cloud data services are being driven by greater interest in more advanced AI, capable of independent path recognition and deterministic behaviour. This means that vehicles which use new AI software could drive more naturally than ever, while also being more fuel efficient for fleets and comfortable for passengers.

Advancements in the technology are also enhancing the efficiency and speed at which AI can continuously process complex calculations. Companies such as Nvidia have been heavily investing in this, recently releasing its Drive Orin AV supercomputer. The system is already set to be implemented on BYD’s electric vehicles (EVs) and in future Lucid Motors models. Qualcomm is also investing heavily in the market, with its new Snapdragon Ride System-on-a-Chip ready to be integrated into BMW’s new AV and EV platforms in 2025.